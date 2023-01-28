Home

SBI, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Apply For These Top Banking Jobs

Bank Recruitment 2023: Candidates who wish to join the banking sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you.

Banking Jobs: Looking for a career in banking? Several Banks are offering excellent job opportunities. From National Housing Bank’s Project Finance posts to Union Bank of India’s Manager (Credit Officer) posts and many more — here is a list of job openings with their ongoing registration process. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application form, official website, and other details here.

Union Bank of India Jobs 2023

Union Bank of India is hiring candidates to apply for the posts of Manager (Credit Officer), and others in Specialized Segment for reserved categories under backlog vacancies. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Bank at unionbankofindia.co.in. A total of 42 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date for submission of the application form is February 12. To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE.

Name of Post: Chief Manager (Chartered Accountant), Senior Manager (Credit Officer), Manager (Credit Officer)

Official Website: unionbankofindia.co.in .

. Deadline: February 12.

National Housing Bank Jobs

National Housing Bank (NHB) is hiring candidates to apply for the posts of General Manager, Scale – VII, Deputy General Manager, Scale – VI, and others. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of NHB at nhb.org.in. The last date for submission of the online application form is February 06, 2023. To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE.

Name of Post: Project Finance (01), Dy. General Manager (Scale – VI) including one backlog under OBC-NCL category

Official Website: nhb.org.in .

. Deadline: February 06.

Bank of Maharashtra Jobs

Bank of Maharashtra,(BOM) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Specialist Officer in Scale 2 and 3. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — bankofmaharashtra.in. Applicants can apply for the above posts before February 06, 2023. A total of 225 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE.

Name of Post: Specialist Officer in Scale 2 and 3 Official Website: bankofmaharashtra.in Deadline: February 06. Application Link: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/bomsodec22/



Central Bank of India Jobs

Central Bank of India has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Chief Managers in Senior Management Grade Scale IV and Senior Managers in Middle Management Grade Scale III in Mainstream Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — centralbankofindia.co.in/en/recruitments. Applicants can apply for the above posts before February 11, 2023. A total of 250 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. To apply for the same, click on the link given HERE.

Name of Post: Chief Managers in Senior Management Grade Scale IV and Senior Managers in Middle Management Grade Scale III in Mainstream

Official Website: centralbankofindia.co.in

Deadline: February 11.

Application Link: —



SBI Jobs 2023

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for customer service BPO/in the captive BPO Centre. Interested candidates can apply online via the link given on Bank’s website—https://bank.sbi/web/careers/ till Feb 9, 2023. To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE.

Name of Post: Vice President (Transformation), Program Manager, Manager Quality and Training, Command Centre Manager

Official Website: https://bank.sbi/web/careers/

Deadline: February 9.

Application Link: —



