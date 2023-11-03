AppX is Acquiring EdTech and Creator Business of AppSquadz to Empower More Creators

AppX, a no-code platform that enables creators to build and monetize via their own mobile apps, today announced the acquisition of the edtech saas business of Appsquadz, an app development company. This strategic acquisition will allow AppX to expand its creator base and provide more tools for creators to build engaging learning experiences.

AppX acquires AppSquadz

The acquisition deal amounts and structure remain undisclosed.

Founded in 2019 by Sameer Sadana and Anuj Gupta, AppX empowers creators to launch their personal apps and monetize their audience via courses and premium content. AppX is growing 30% month over month and is currently profitable.

Based out of Noida, Appsquadz is an app development company founded in 2014 by Chandrakant Agrawal (CEO). AppSquadz has a band of 200+ highly qualified and trained professionals championing the global cause of digitization and digitalization. The company has developed over 300 apps across 30+ countries for clients in the diverse fields of education, health care and eCommerce. Their edtech division works with creators, educators and edtech startups to build mobile learning apps.

This acquisition will allow AppX to leverage Appsquadz’s existing client base in building learning apps and provide more tools for creators on the AppX platform. Creators will now be able to create more engaging video courses, live classes, assessments and more within their own branded apps from AppX.