Sunday, November 6, 2022
National

AQI Improves Marginally, Entry Of Non-Essential Trucks, Cars From Noida Banned

Air Pollution: Traffic Advisory for Trucks, Cars Going from Noida to Delhi

1) The entry of BS-3 (petrol) and BS-4 (diesel) light four-wheeler vehicles to Delhi via Noida will remain restricted from DND, Chilla Border and Kalindi Kunj routes.

2) All trucks except those providing essential goods or services or those running on CNG or electric power are prohibited from entering Delhi via Noida.

3) Entry for diesel-operated medium goods vehicles and heavy goods vehicles except those engaged in essential goods and services is prohibited.

4) All these vehicles can instead use the Yamuna Expressway or the Eastern Peripheral Expressway via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to reach their destination as alternative routes.

5) In case of traffic inconvenience, you can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001, the Noida Traffic police said.





