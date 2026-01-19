Home

Delhi Pollution: AQI remains in severe zone, slight improvement recorded – Will it rain in capital?

Delhi Pollution: Delhi and NCR have witnessed a slight improvement in air quality on Monday morning. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 418, on Sunday it was 439, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), rain is expected in Delhi-NCR in the coming days. This could intensify the ongoing cold wave conditions in the region.

#WATCH | A layer of smog covers parts of Delhi NCR. Visuals from the area near Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Pandav Nagar. AQI in the area, as claimed by CPCB, is 455, falling in the ‘severe’ category. pic.twitter.com/dDI43vFA0f — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2026

Delhi and adjoining NCR woke up to a shivery morning on Monday, with dense fog enveloping the region during morning hours. The capital city witnessed a marginal improvement in air quality today, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 418, on Sunday, it was 439, as per Central Pollution Control Board data. People could get marginal relief from the toxic air in the coming days. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), light showers are expected later this week due to fresh western disturbances. This natural phenomenon could intensify the ongoing cold wave.