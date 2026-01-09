Home

Delhi Pollution: Delhi and adjoining NCR’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 318.

The air quality of the national capital and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 318 at 6:05 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app. On Thursday, the air quality was slightly better with the AQI dropping to 279 at 7:05 am from 302 on Wednesday. Residents of the capital city woke up to a severe spell of bone-chilling cold amid dense fog. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cold wave conditions in parts of north India, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.