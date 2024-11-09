Home

AQl of world’s most polluted city is 2100, it’s not New Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Beijing, Kanpur, Patna, Lahore, New York, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata

Air pollution has become a major concern for everyone, impacting health, environment, and daily lives. With rising levels of harmful pollutants in the air, people are experiencing increased respiratory issues and various health problems. Addressing air quality has become crucial not only for public health but also for preserving natural resources and ensuring a sustainable future.

As per IQAir, a Swiss air quality monitor, Multan, the largest city in south Punjab, recorded a staggering Air Quality Index (AQI) of 2,135 between 8:00 AM and 9:00 AM on Friday. According to the ARY news, the Punjab government has shut down amusement parks and museums for 10 days, from November 8 to 17, in view of the song conditions. Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Narowal, Chiniot, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Gujarat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, and Sialkot are some for the districts that have been affected by the ban, the report added.





