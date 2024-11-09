NationalPolitics

AQl of world’s most polluted city is 2100, it’s not New Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Beijing, Kanpur, Patna, Lahore, New York, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email November 9, 2024
0 123 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • AQl of world’s most polluted city is 2100, it’s not New Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Beijing, Kanpur, Patna, Lahore, New York, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata

Air pollution has become a major concern for everyone, impacting health, environment, and daily lives. With rising levels of harmful pollutants in the air, people are experiencing increased respirator

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
AQl of world's most polluted city is 2100, it's not New Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Beijing, Kanpur, Patna, Lahore, New York, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata

Air pollution has become a major concern for everyone, impacting health, environment, and daily lives. With rising levels of harmful pollutants in the air, people are experiencing increased respiratory issues and various health problems. Addressing air quality has become crucial not only for public health but also for preserving natural resources and ensuring a sustainable future.

As per IQAir, a Swiss air quality monitor, Multan, the largest city in south Punjab, recorded a staggering Air Quality Index (AQI) of 2,135 between 8:00 AM and 9:00 AM on Friday. According to the ARY news, the Punjab government has shut down amusement parks and museums for 10 days, from November 8 to 17, in view of the song conditions. Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Narowal, Chiniot, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Gujarat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, and Sialkot are some for the districts that have been affected by the ban, the report added.


Topics




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email November 9, 2024
0 123 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Simpli Namdhari’s Launches ‘Vocal for Local’ Initiative to Champion Grassroots FMCG Brands in Karnataka

November 8, 2024

BANF Expands Operations to Support Tire Management and Road Safety in India

November 8, 2024

From Roaring Sports Arenas to Starry Skies: Skyscanner’s Travel Trends Report Reveals 2025 Will Be a Year of Shared Experiences

November 8, 2024

From Roaring Sports Arenas to Starry Skies: Skyscanner’s Travel Trends Report Reveals 2025 Will Be a Year of Shared Experiences

November 8, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow