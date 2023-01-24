Home

Horoscope Today, January 24, 2023: Aquarius Must Respect Their Elders, Cancerians Should Avoid Junk Food

Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

If you are planning your day, it's advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- Important work will be delayed. A vehicle accident is predicted. Believe in your destiny. Worship Lord Hanuman.

Lucky color- ocher

Taurus- There is a high chance of meeting a dear friend. Evening is going to be the best time. There will be sweetness in the relationship. Donate sandalwood perfume.

Lucky color- green

Gemini- Don’t be negligent with the job. Respect your guests. Family disputes will end. Donate green things.

Lucky color- sky blue

Cancer- The mind will be stressed all day long. Help others. Avoid junk food. Worship lord shiva.

Lucky color- white

Leo- Will finish important work by evening. There will be auspicious programs at home. Don’t hurt anyone. Worship Lord Sun.

Lucky color- red

Virgo- There will be profit in business till evening. Lent money will be received. Donate food to needy people. Worship Lord Ganapati.

Lucky color- brown

Libra- Will be receiving gifts. Take advice from the elders of the house. Try to keep your promise. Worship Lakshmi Narayan.

Lucky color- pink

Scorpio- Will get less success in business. Do not get involved in an argument with the guest. Keep the south side of the house clean. Worship Lord Hanuman in the morning and evening.

Lucky color- maroon

Sagittarius- Family disputes will end. Don’t lend money to anyone. Stalled tasks will start getting completed. Offer yellow sandalwood to Lord Vishnu.

Lucky color- orange

Capricorn- Thought work will take time to complete. The sourness of the relationship will end. Touch the feet of an elderly woman. Visit the temple of goddess Durga.

Lucky color- white

Aquarius- Respect your elders. Till evening, time suits you. Money stuck in business will come out. Worship Lord Hanuman in the evening.

Lucky color- green

Pisces- Leave the house early. Help a relative in need. Control your words. Worship Lord Vishnu.

Lucky color- red



