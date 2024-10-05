Aradhana Orthopedic Hospital Introduces Shivamogga’s First Fully-Automated Robotic Joint Replacement System

Aradhana Orthopedic Hospital in Shivamogga has taken a significant step towards revolutionizing healthcare in the region by introducing the first fully automatic robotic system for knee replacement surgeries. Under the leadership of Dr. Girish Kumar K., MBBS, MS (Orthopedic), the hospital is now equipped with cutting-edge robotic technology that provides precision, efficiency, and quicker recovery times for patients undergoing knee replacement surgeries.

Dr. Girish Kumar K, Consultant, Orthopedic and Robotic Surgeon

Dr. Girish Kumar K., a highly experienced orthopedic surgeon, has undergone specialized training in robotic surgery. With his expertise, patients in Shivamogga and nearby areas now have access to world-class treatment without the need to travel to metropolitan cities like Bangalore. This advancement not only saves time and money for patients but also allows them to receive high-quality care close to home.

The fully automatic robotic system at Aradhana Orthopedic Hospital enhances the accuracy of surgical procedures. It uses advanced algorithms and real-time imaging to create a 3D model of the patient’s knee, ensuring that the implant is positioned with utmost precision. This leads to better outcomes, such as reduced pain, quicker recovery, and improved joint functionality. The robot assists the surgeon in performing the surgery with minimal human error, which translates to fewer complications and a faster return to normal life for the patient.

Before this technology was available in Shivamogga, many patients had to travel long distances to cities like Bangalore to access robotic-assisted knee replacement surgeries. With the introduction of this state-of-the-art system in Aradhana Orthopedic Hospital, patients now have the opportunity to benefit from the latest advancements in medical technology right in their hometown.

The hospital’s commitment to embracing innovative technologies demonstrates its dedication to providing top-tier healthcare services to the community. Robotic surgery is a game-changer in the field of orthopedics, offering enhanced surgical precision and improved patient outcomes. The arrival of this technology marks a new era for orthopedic care in Shivamogga, making advanced medical treatment more accessible to the region’s population.

For patients seeking knee replacement surgery, Aradhana Orthopedic Hospital is now a leading destination, ensuring they receive the best care possible through the expertise of Dr. Girish Kumar K. and the hospital’s cutting-edge robotic system.