Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam got involved in a fight with Shiv Thakare during the wee hours on Wednesday. That resulted in the actress’ sudden eviction from the show.

Bigg Boss 16 Archana Gautam Evicted at 3 am After Physical Fight With Shiv Thakare, Tables Turned

Bigg Boss 16 Shocking Eviction: Archana Gautam seems to be the latest contestant to have left Bigg Boss 16. She was reportedly thrown out of the show after she pushed fellow contestant Shiv Thakare into the pool and behaved aggressively with him. While there’s no official confirmation on the same, various media reports suggest that Archana was asked to leave the Bigg Boss 16 house with immediate effect at around 3 am on Wednesday.

After their physical fight, Shiv appealed to Bigg Boss for Archana’s eviction and Soundarya Sharma supported him. It was after the entire hullaballoo that kept the housemates busy in the wee hours on Wednesday that resulted in Archana’s sudden eviction from the house. The live streaming from Bigg Boss house was also halted thereafter.

ARCHANA GAUTAM SHOCKINGLY EVICTED FROM BIGG BOSS 16

It is believed that Archana got miffed with Shiv after he made a personal remark against her. The two became violent and Archana pushed him, also causing him minor injury. As per the rules of the show, physical violence is prohibited inside the house, and therefore, a strict decision was taken by Bigg Boss. There’s been tension in the house ever since and the contestants are trying to process the unexpected twist in the game now.

Meanwhile, tables seem to be turning among the contestants in Bigg Boss 16. While Sumbul Touqueer has broken her ties with good friends Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot, Sajid Khan is busy scolding her roommate Gori Nagori for giving their food to Soundarya. Bigg Boss 16 has just gotten more interesting. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates on the show!



