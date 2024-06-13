Archies Launches Heartwarming Digital Campaign #DadTimelessPride

Archies, India’s leading gifting brand, is delighted to announce the launch of its special digital campaign for Father’s Day, titled #DadTimelessPride. This campaign aims to honor and celebrate the unwavering love, guidance, and sacrifices of fathers across the country.

#DadTimelessPride Archies Campaign

The #DadTimelessPride campaign is designed to create memorable moments for fathers and their children, encouraging everyone to share their unique stories and experiences. The initiative includes a variety of engaging activities, heart-warming stories, and exciting contests, all aimed at making this Father’s Day truly special.

As part of the celebration, Archies is offering exclusive discounts on a wide range of Father’s Day gifts, including personalized cards, mugs, photo frames, and more. Customers can avail these offers both online and at Archies’ stores nationwide. The campaign will also feature interactive content, including quizzes, polls, and videos, encouraging followers to express their love and appreciation for their fathers in creative ways.

“We are excited to launch the #DadTimelessPride campaign to celebrate the incredible bond between fathers and their children. This Father’s Day, we want to provide a platform for everyone to share their love and gratitude, creating a sense of community and togetherness. At Archies, we believe in the power of heartfelt connections, and this campaign is our way of honoring fathers who play such a pivotal role in our lives,” said Varun Moolchandani, Executive Director of Archies Limited.

About Archies Limited

Archies Limited operates a network of stores offering an extensive range of greeting cards and gifts. From photo albums to jewelry, perfume to stuffed toys, Archies caters to diverse gifting needs, resonating with people of all age groups and demographics. With a robust presence across 15 states and 66 cities, encompassing 325 exclusive outlets, Archies continues to be the epitome of heartfelt gifting in India and neighboring countries.