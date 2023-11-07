Archies Unveils “Naye Gifts Banaye Nayi Yaadein” Diwali Campaign

Archies, a market leader in the social expression industry is thrilled to announce the launch of its Diwali campaign video, “NayeGiftsBanayeNayiYaadein“. This campaign is designed to inspire customers to associate Archies gifts with the delight of crafting new memories during the festive season.

Archies Diwali Campaign

“”Archies ki Diwali: Naye Gifts Banaye Nayi Yaadein“, encapsulates the essence of the season. Its an invitation to celebrate the festivities and make cherished moments with our loved ones,” stated Mr. Varun Moolchandani, Executive Director of Archies.

The heart of the campaign revolves around a poignant video that tells the touching story of an elderly man who discovers solace and unexpected love through his faithful companion. This narrative beautifully captures the spirit of Diwali, emphasizing the joy and happiness the festival brings, even when family seems distant. Its a reminder that Archies gifts can bridge that gap and make every moment special.

As part of the campaign, Archies is introducing exclusive Diwali gift packages designed to delight family members of all ages. From infants to the elderly, theres a thoughtful gift for everyone in these carefully curated packages. These gifts are not just objects; they are a means to create new memories, fill homes with happiness, and rekindle the love of family.

The campaign will have a strong digital and social media presence, ensuring it reaches a diverse audience and touches the hearts of people from all walks of life. At its core, “NayeGiftsBanayeNayiYaadein” celebrates the tradition of preparing for Diwali and the love that comes with it.

The campaign reaches its heart-warming climax when the elderly man receives a thoughtful Diwali gift package, including a family photo frame. This gift rekindles the love of his family and fills his home with happiness and laughter. The emotional journey of the protagonist is a testament to the magic of companionship, even in the absence of physical presence.

In a surprise twist, the old man shares a special gift – Archies new mascot, AMA, a symbol of a true friend and family member. Archies “Naye gifts, Nayi Yaadein” campaign embodies the spirit of Diwali, celebrating the joy, colours, and happiness that come with togetherness.

This Diwali, we invite you to join Archies in creating “NayeGiftsBanayeNayiYaadein” and make your festival even more memorable with the magic of companionship and cherished moments. Archies is committed to spreading love and joy during this festive season.

Link: www.instagram.com/reel/CzRSEVqtsAE/igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==