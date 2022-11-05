Saturday, November 5, 2022
HomeNationalAre Banks Closed On Guru Nanak Jayanti On November 8? Know Here
National

Are Banks Closed On Guru Nanak Jayanti On November 8? Know Here

admin
By admin
0
60


In few state bank holiday will be observed only in few states. Check list here.

Are Banks Closed On Guru Nanak Jayanti On November 8? Know Here
Are Banks Closed On Guru Nanak Jayanti On November 8? Know Here

On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 8, some states will observe bank holidays. Unlike the national holidays, when the banks across the country stay shut, holiday due to Gurupurub is limited to only some states.

BANK HOLIDAY ON GURUNANAK JAYANTI

According to Economic Times, Banks will NOT BE closed in the following states:

The following 11 states will not have bank holidays on November 8. In all other lists the banks will be closed.

  1. Tripura
  2. Gujarat
  3. Karnataka
  4. Tamil Nadu
  5. Sikkim
  6. Assam
  7. Manipur
  8. Kerala
  9. Goa
  10. Bihar
  11. Meghalaya

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is the most important festival for the followers of the religion of Sikhism. It is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev. The festival is celebrated on the day of Kartik Poornima, which is the fifteenth lunar day in the month of Kartik according to the Hindu calendar, and usually falls in the month of November by the Gregorian calendar.




Published Date: November 5, 2022 11:41 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022 Online Hotstar Daraz Rabbithole TV Star Sports PTV Sports ARY Digital
Next article
COP27 Summit What Is India Agenda At The Mega Climate Talks
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Are Banks Closed On Guru Nanak Jayanti On November 8? Know Here

admin
By admin
0
60


In few state bank holiday will be observed only in few states. Check list here.

Are Banks Closed On Guru Nanak Jayanti On November 8? Know Here
Are Banks Closed On Guru Nanak Jayanti On November 8? Know Here

On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 8, some states will observe bank holidays. Unlike the national holidays, when the banks across the country stay shut, holiday due to Gurupurub is limited to only some states.

BANK HOLIDAY ON GURUNANAK JAYANTI

According to Economic Times, Banks will NOT BE closed in the following states:

The following 11 states will not have bank holidays on November 8. In all other lists the banks will be closed.

  1. Tripura
  2. Gujarat
  3. Karnataka
  4. Tamil Nadu
  5. Sikkim
  6. Assam
  7. Manipur
  8. Kerala
  9. Goa
  10. Bihar
  11. Meghalaya

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is the most important festival for the followers of the religion of Sikhism. It is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev. The festival is celebrated on the day of Kartik Poornima, which is the fifteenth lunar day in the month of Kartik according to the Hindu calendar, and usually falls in the month of November by the Gregorian calendar.




Published Date: November 5, 2022 11:41 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022 Online Hotstar Daraz Rabbithole TV Star Sports PTV Sports ARY Digital
Next article
COP27 Summit What Is India Agenda At The Mega Climate Talks
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677