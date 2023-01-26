Are Banks Open on Republic Day

Bank Holiday on January 26: List of States Where Banks Will Remain Open on January 26
Bank Holiday 2023: As India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day, most of the private and public sector banks will remain shut across the country on Thursday. For the unversed, Republic Day (26 January), Independence Day (15 August), and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (2 October) are observed as national holidays and all institutions, irrespective of under which law they are covered, or whether they are public or private organizations or MNCs necessarily remain closed on these days. However, not all cities and states have common holidays.
List of States Where Banks Will Remain Open on January 26
- Imphal
- Jaipur
- Srinagar
- Bhopal
- Bhubaneshwar
- Chandigarh
- Agartala
RBI Bank Holiday 2023
Meanwhile, the RBI has already issued a schedule of bank holidays for January 2023. Each year, the RBI categorises bank holidays into three categories: Negotiable Instruments Act Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Published Date: January 26, 2023 8:20 AM IST
