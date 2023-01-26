National

Are Banks Open on Republic Day

admin
60Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 11 Second


Bank Holiday on January 26: List of States Where Banks Will Remain Open on January 26

Are Banks Open on Republic Day, Jan 26?
Bank Holidays In December 2022: Check Full List Of Holidays

Bank Holiday 2023: As India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day, most of the private and public sector banks will remain shut across the country on Thursday. For the unversed, Republic Day (26 January), Independence Day (15 August), and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (2 October) are observed as national holidays and all institutions, irrespective of under which law they are covered, or whether they are public or private organizations or MNCs necessarily remain closed on these days. However, not all cities and states have common holidays.

List of States Where Banks Will Remain Open on January 26

  • Imphal
  • Jaipur
  • Srinagar
  • Bhopal
  • Bhubaneshwar
  • Chandigarh
  • Agartala

RBI Bank Holiday 2023

Meanwhile, the RBI has already issued a schedule of bank holidays for January 2023. Each year, the RBI categorises bank holidays into three categories: Negotiable Instruments Act Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.




Published Date: January 26, 2023 8:20 AM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories