Bank Holiday: Are banks open or closed today; check details here

Bank Holiday: On certain Saturdays and holidays, banks shut their doors in line with guidelines put forth by the RBI. On these days off, you can still avail yourself of the convenience of digital banking services. Details here.

Bank Holiday Today: In India, several banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. These financial institutions are also closed on Sundays and other regional and national holidays. Banks are closed on this days as per rules established by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Check the details below.

Are banks open on September 21

Your local bank is open every first, third, and fifth Saturday of the month, except when a recognized holiday falls on these days. Authority to decide these holidays is given by the country’s Central Bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The RBI sets the official calendar taking into account both Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, as well as bank account closing dates.

This coming Saturday, September 21, falls on the third Saturday of the month. This means that banks will be up and running, since they typically open their doors on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays.

Are Digital Bank Services Available?

Even though there are no in-person banking services during bank holidays, clients can still manage their finances through online banking, text message banking, and even banking via WhatsApp.

Check all bank holidays in September 2024

It is noteworthy that in the month of September, banks will remain closed for 15 days. however, it depends on the state. banks will be closed on – Srimanta Sankardeva, Indrajatra/Id-e-Milad, Pang-Lhabsol, Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi, Ganesh Chaturthi, Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e Milad, Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day, First Onam, Tirubhav Tithi.











