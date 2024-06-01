Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Are Exit Polls Accurate? A Scrutiny of 2014 And 2019 Predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Do you trust the Exit Polls? Here’s what you need to read before you make your decision.

Kanpur: Polling officials deposit the EVMs at the end of voting in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Galla Mandi in Kanpur, Monday, May 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Lok Sabha Elections Exit Polls: The contrast between exit polls and actual results has always sparked intrigue in Indian elections, especially after the Bihar State Assembly Elections. The 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections were no exception, with predictions creating a buzz across the nation. Exit polls, which provide an early forecast of electoral outcomes based on voter surveys conducted immediately after voting, often face scrutiny for their accuracy. Here’s what major pollsters predicted in their Exit polls, along with the actual numbers of party-wise seats.

2014 Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha Seats Predictions For NDA

1. India Today-Cicero- 272

2. News 24-Chanakya- 340

3. CNN-IBN-CSDS- 280

4. Times Now ORG- 249

Lok Sabha Seats Predictions For UPA

1. India Today-Cicero- 115

2. News 24-Chanakya- 101 seats

3. CNN-IBN-CSDS- 97 seats

4. Times Now ORG- 148 seats

Lok Sabha 2019: Actual Results

NDA- 336 seats; BJP- 282

UPA- 60 seats; Congress- 44

2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha Seats Predictions For NDA

1. India Today-Axis- 339-365 seats

2. News 24-Today’s Chanakya- 350 seats

3. News18-IPSOS- 336 seats

4. Times Now VMR- 306 seats

Lok Sabha Seats Predictions For UPA

1. India Today-Axis- 77-108 seats

2. News 24-Today’s Chanakya- 95 seats

3. News18-IPSOS- 82 seats

4. Times Now VMR- 132 seats

Lok Sabha 2024: Actual results

NDA- 352 and BJP- 303 seats

UPA- 91 and Congress- 52 seats







