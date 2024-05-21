Home

Are The People Of This Country Pakistani…? Kejriwal Questions Amit Shah, Predicts Over 300 Seats For INDIA Alliance In LS Polls

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference today amid the ongoing Swati Maliwal Assault Case; the AAP Supremo predicted 300 plus seats for INDIA Bloc in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and also said that the fifth phase is proof that Modi government won’t be returning to power.

Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the supremo of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case. The AAP Chief has been released on interim bail so that he can campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Today, the Delhi Chief Minister held a press conference during which he spoke about the ongoing polls; the leader not only predicted over 300 seas for the INDIA Alliance but also questioned Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah for allegedly calling AAP supporters Pakistanis. Here’s what Arvind Kejriwal said in his press conference…

According to Arvind Kejriwal, during a rally in Delhi, Amit Shah called AAP supporters Pakistanis. Responding to this, Kejriwal said, “Yesterday Amit Shah ji came to Delhi and less than 500 people were present in his public meeting. After coming to Delhi, he started abusing the people of the country and said that the supporters of Aam Aadmi Party are Pakistani. I want to ask him, the people of Delhi have formed our government by giving us 62 seats, 56% vote share, are the people of Delhi Pakistani? The people of Punjab have given us 92 seats out of 117 seats, are the people of Punjab Pakistanis? The people of Gujarat, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh and in many parts of the country gave us love and trust, are all the people of this country Pakistani?”

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says “Yesterday Amit Shah ji came to Delhi and less than 500 people were present in his public meeting. After coming to Delhi, he started abusing the people of the country and said that the supporters of Aam Aadmi Party are Pakistani. I want to… pic.twitter.com/ocDBugTrbl — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2024

He further said, “PM Modi has chosen you as his successor. You became so proud of this that you started abusing and threatening people. You have not become PM yet and you have become so arrogant. For your information, let me tell you that you are not becoming the PM, because people are not forming the BJP government on June 4.”

Predicting over 300 seats for INDIA Bloc and claiming that this time, Modi Government will not come to power, Arvind Kejriwal said, “As the 5th phase of elections is completed and as the elections are being held, it is becoming clear that on June 4, the Modi government is going away and INDIA alliance is going to form a coalition government. On June 4, the INDIA alliance is getting more than 300 seats…”

