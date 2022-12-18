HomeNationalARG WIN 4-2 on Penalties, Clinch 3rd World Cup
National

ARG WIN 4-2 on Penalties, Clinch 3rd World Cup

By admin
0
40


live

FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: ARG WIN 4-2 on Penalties, Clinch 3rd World Cup. It is now or never for Lionel Messi. The Argentina superstar’s once-in-a-generation career will be defined — for many — by whether he leads his country to the World Cup title on Sunday. Can he finally, at the age of 35, win football’s biggest prize to secure his place alongside Pelé and Diego Maradona in the pantheon of the game’s greatest ever players?

FIFA World Cup, FIFA World Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup Final, Argentina vs France, Argentina vs France Live, Argentina vs France Score, Argentina vs France News, FIFA World Cup Live, FIFA World Cup Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup Schedule, FIFA World Cup Updates, Argentina vs France Latest News, Argentina vs France Latest Updates, Argentina vs France Latest Pics, Argentina vs France Football, Argentina vs France Football Match, Argentina vs France Football News, Argentina vs France Football Live, Argentina vs France Football When and Where to Watch, Argentina vs France Football When to Watch, Argentina vs France Venue, Argentina vs France Timings, Argentina vs France Football News, Argentina vs France Football Updates, Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup, Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup, Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup Updates, Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup Live Streaming, Lionel Messi, Angel di Maria, Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo de Paul, Julian Alvarez, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Aurlien Tchouameni, ARG vs FRA
LIVE Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, FINAL: Battle of Three Stars at Lusail.

LIVE Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs France, Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup: It is now or never for Lionel Messi. The Argentina superstar’s once-in-a-generation career will be defined — for many — by whether he leads his country to the World Cup title on Sunday. Can he finally, at the age of 35, win soccer’s biggest prize to secure his place alongside Pelé and Diego Maradona in the pantheon of the game’s greatest ever players? Standing in his way is France, the defending champion, and Kylian Mbappe, the player best positioned to take over from Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as soccer’s marquee name. That’s if he hasn’t already. Mbappé also is standing on the cusp of history heading into the match at the 80,000-seat Lusail Stadium, a title decider that is filled with storylines.




  • 12:01 AM IST


    Lionel Messi wins the Best Player of the World Cup for the 2nd time in his career!



  • 11:59 PM IST


    Enzo Fernandes has been adjudged as the Best Young Player of the Tournament, Dibu Martinez wins the best Goalkeeper of the Tournament.



  • 11:26 PM IST


    MONTIEL SCORES AND ARGENTINA FINALLY WIN THE WORLD CUP!!!! WHAT A MATCH WE HAD!!!



  • 11:23 PM IST


    MATCH POINT ARGENTINA!!!! PAREDES DOES IT!! 3-1 TO ARGENTINA!!



  • 11:22 PM IST


    TCHOUAMENI DRAGS IT WIDE!!! ARGENTINA ADVANTAGE!



  • 11:20 PM IST


    MARTINEZ SAVES IT!!!! CHANCE FOR ARGENTINA TO TAKE THE LEAD!







Published Date: December 18, 2022 11:28 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleLionel Messi Scores Controversial Goal During Argentina-France FIFA World Cup Final
Next articleThese 17 Cars Will Not Be Allowed To Run From April 2023 Due To New Rule, See List
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
40
Previous articleLionel Messi Scores Controversial Goal During Argentina-France FIFA World Cup Final
Next articleThese 17 Cars Will Not Be Allowed To Run From April 2023 Due To New Rule, See List
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©