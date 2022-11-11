Friday, November 11, 2022
National

Argentina Announce 25-Man Squad For FIFA World Cup 2022, Lo Celso Miss Out Due to Injury

Argentina are drawn in Group C along with Saudi Arabia, Poland and Mexico. 

FIFA World Cup, FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina Football Team, Argentina FIFA World Cup Squad
Lionel Messi will be appearing for his 5th World Cup and the in-form PSG man will surely be giving his all as he announced earlier last month that this particular World Cup will be his last time at the biggest stage. (Image: Argentina- Twitter)

New Delhi: Coach Lionel Scaloni announced 2-time World Champions Argentina’s squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar without the injured Giovani Lo Celso on Friday.

Apart from Lo Celso’s service, La Albiceleste will be boasting of a strong, compact team and will be hoping to emulate their Copa America performances in the World stage and win it for the 3rd time in their history.

Lionel Messi will be appearing for his 5th World Cup and the in-form PSG man will surely be giving his all as he announced earlier last month that this particular World Cup will be his last time at the biggest stage.

Argentina are drawn in Group C along with Saudi Arabia, Poland and Mexico.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa/ENG), Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal/ESP).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla/ESP), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid/ESP), German Pezzella (Real Betis/ESP), Cristian Romero (Tottenham/ENG), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica/POR), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United/ENG), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon/FRA), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla/ESP), Juan Foyth (Villarreal/ESP).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus/ITA), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis/ESP), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica/POR), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla/ESP), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton/ENG).

Forwards: Paulo Dybala (Roma/ITA), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Angel Di Maria (Juventus/ITA), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina/ITA), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan/ITA), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan/ITA), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City/ENG)




Published Date: November 12, 2022 12:47 AM IST





