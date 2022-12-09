Saturday, December 10, 2022
Argentina Beat Netherlands 4-3 on Penalties

FIFA World Cup 2022, NED vs ARG: Lionel Messi’s quest to win the World Cup moves into the semifinals after Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in the penalty shootout.

Highlights Netherlands (2) vs Argentina (2), FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Quarter-Final: Argentina Beat Netherlands 4-3 on Penalties.

AS IT HAPPENED | Netherlands vs Argentina, Netherlands vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022, Netherlands vs Argentina FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi’s quest to win the World Cup moves into the semifinals after Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout Friday. Messi converted his penalty in the shootout and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez saved two attempts. Lautaro Martinez scored the clinching penalty. The match finished 2-2 after extra time, with Messi scoring one goal and setting up another. The Netherlands equalized in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time. Argentina will play Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Netherlands: Justin Bijlow, Andries Noppert, Remko Pasveer, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Stefan de Vrij, Matthijs de Ligt, Tyrell Malacia, Jeremie Frimpong, Frenkie de Jong, Steven Berghuis, Davy Klaassen, Teun Koopmeiners, Marten de Roon, Cody Gakpo, Kenneth Taylor, Xavi Simons, Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn, Vincent Janssen, Luuk de Jong, Noa Lang, Wout Weghorst.

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Franco Armani, Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Tagliafico, Juan Foyth, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Guido Rodriguez, Papu Gomez, Enzo Fernandez, Exequiel Palacios, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, Paulo Dybala, Angel Correa, Thiago Almada.




  • 3:28 AM IST


    ARGENTINA WIN 4-3 on Penalties!!!!! THEY GO THROUGH TO THE SEMIS!



  • 3:23 AM IST


    NETHERLANDS SCORE!!! ARGENTINA STILL LEAD 3-2!!!



  • 3:22 AM IST


    MATCH POINT ARGENTINA!!! ARGENTINA LEAD 3-1 NOW!!



  • 3:21 AM IST


    Netherlands get one back!! Argentina still lead 2-1!!!



  • 3:20 AM IST


    PAREDES THUMPS IT!!! 2-0 LEAD FOR LA ALBICELESTE!!



  • 3:18 AM IST


    Dibu Martinez saved it!!!! Argentina will have to score!!







Published Date: December 10, 2022 3:57 AM IST



Updated Date: December 10, 2022 3:58 AM IST





