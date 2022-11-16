Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Argentina, Croatia, Germany, Poland Emerge Victorious

FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Matches: Argentina, Croatia, Germany, Poland Emerge Victorious.

Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Matches: Argentina, Croatia, Germany, Poland Emerge Victorious

AS IT HAPPENED | FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Matches

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022, which is scheduled to start on November 20th- teams like Argentina, Croatia, Germany and Poland notched up morale boosting wins ahead of the showpiece event.

Nov 16: Saudi Arabia vs Croatia 0-1 (Mrsool Park, Riyadh)
Nov 16: UAE vs Argentina 0-5 (Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, UAE)
Nov 16: Oman vs Germany 0-1 (Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Oman)
Nov 16: Poland vs Chile 1-0 (Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw)




  • 12:27 AM IST


    FIFA WC 2022, Warm-up LIVE Score: That’s it! It’s Full-Time! Germany win 1-0 and Poland defeat Chile by the same score-line as well.



  • 12:19 AM IST


    FIFA WC 2022, Warm-up LIVE Score: GOAAL! Piatek gives the all-important lead to Poland, with only 5 minutes of regulation time still left. POL 1-0 CHL.



  • 12:14 AM IST


    FIFA WC 2022, Warm-up LIVE Score: GOAAL!! Finally a goal for Germany and it’s Niclas Fullkrug for the 4-time Champions. A vital goal in almost 9 minutes of regulation time left. Poland vs Chile match is still goalless. GER 1-0 OMN



  • 12:03 AM IST


    FIFA WC 2022, Warm-up LIVE Score: We are into the last 19 minutes of the game and as things stand, it’s goalless. Who would’ve thought Oman would stretch the match for so long. Kudos to them. Poland and Chile are also yet to see a goal.



  • 11:49 PM IST


    FIFA WC 2022, Warm-up LIVE Score: It’s 58 minutes in both the games and we are still waiting for the opening goal. It’s quite surprising that Germany didn’t open their account in the score-sheet. The lower-ranked Oman is giving a tough fight.



  • 11:40 PM IST


    FIFA WC 2022, Warm-up LIVE Score: We are back for the second-half and already 2 minutes into the game and it’s 0-0 in both the games. We are yet to see a goal in the game.



  • 11:25 PM IST


    FIFA WC 2022, Warm-up LIVE Score: It’s Half-Time and surprisingly Germany go into break with a goalless score-line against Oman. Poland-Chile match is also goalless at the break.



  • 10:57 PM IST


    FIFA WC 2022, Warm-up LIVE Score: In the other two matches it’s goalless so far between Oman and Germany and between Poland and Chile.



  • 10:56 PM IST


    FIFA WC 2022, Warm-up LIVE Score: That’s it! Argentina win 5-0! La Albiceleste are now undefeated in 35 straight matches. FT: UAE 0-5 Argentina (Di Maria-2, Messi, Alvarez, Correa)



  • 10:43 PM IST


    FIFA WC 2022, Warm-up LIVE Score: 81st minute into the game, Argentina cruising by 5-0. We can still expect 1 or 2 goals in the last minutes of the game. UAE 0-5 ARG (81st Min)







Published Date: November 17, 2022 12:31 AM IST



Updated Date: November 17, 2022 12:32 AM IST





FIFA World Cup, FIFA World Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup warm-up matches, FIFA World Cup warm-up matches live, FIFA World Cup live score, Saudi Arabia vs Croatia, Saudi Arabia vs Croatia Live, UAE vs Argentina, Argentina vs UAE Live, Oman vs Germany, Oman vs Germany Live, Poland vs Chile, Poland vs Chile live
