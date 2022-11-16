live
FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Matches: Argentina, Croatia, Germany, Poland Emerge Victorious.
Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022, which is scheduled to start on November 20th- teams like Argentina, Croatia, Germany and Poland notched up morale boosting wins ahead of the showpiece event.
Nov 16: Saudi Arabia vs Croatia 0-1 (Mrsool Park, Riyadh)
Nov 16: UAE vs Argentina 0-5 (Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, UAE)
Nov 16: Oman vs Germany 0-1 (Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Oman)
Nov 16: Poland vs Chile 1-0 (Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw)