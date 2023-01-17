Home

Hockey World Cup 2023: Argentina Draw Inspiration From Lionel Messi & Co, Juniors In Quest For Maiden Title

Argentina have so far got four points from two points in the Hockey World Cup 2023. Argentina beat South Africa and drew against Australia.

Lionel Messi and Argentina hockey team. (Image: Twitter)

Bhubaneswar/Rourkela: The Argentine hockey team are drawing inspiration from their national football team’s FIFA World Cup triumph last year in Qatar. The Ronconi Mariano-coached side is currently in the city to compete in thge ongoing Hockey World Cup 2023.

Inspired by none other than and one of the greatest footballers in modern generation, Lionel Messi, Argentina lifted the FIFA World Cup in November 18 last year beating France in the final. It was Argentine’s first World Cup triumph after 1986.

Not only the Argentina football team, Mariano boys would also like to take confidence from junior hockey team’s World Cup triumph in 2021 at this very same part of the country.

“The players are all inspired by their national football team’s incredible feat in the recently-concluded FIFA World Cup. They will also be bolstered by their juniors’ feats that emerged champions of the Junior Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar in 2021,” Ranconi was quoted as saying by Odisha TV.

Ranconi also stated that they have two players from the 2021 Junior World Cup triumph in the senior side and that should act as an extra motivation for the 2016 Olympic champions. “Those were great achievements. We have two players from the junior team in the senior squad now.

“Hopefully, our senior team will be motivated enough to emulate those incredible achievements,” he added. Clubbed alongside Australia, South Africa and France in Group A, Argentine have so far got four points from two matches.

While they defeated South Africa in the first game, the Argentines proved to be a tough nut to crack against Australia, playing a 3-3 thrilling draw. Argentina could have won against Australia, but a late goal from Blake Govers spoiled their party.

Argentine play their final group game against France on January 20 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. Argentina’s best outing at the Hockey World Cup so far has been in 2014 when they finished 3rd.



