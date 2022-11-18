Argentina will face Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in their Group C opener and play the Netherlands four days later. The team’s final group game will be against Poland on Nov. 30.

Argentina Rules Out González and Correa Because Of Injuries (Credits: AFA/Twitter)

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Argentina strikers Nicolás González and Joaquín Correa have been ruled out the World Cup because of injuries.

González, who plays for Fiorentina, injured a muscle during a training session on Thursday and was replaced by Atlético Madrid forward Angel Correa, the Argentine soccer federation said.

The federation also said Joaquín Correa was removed from the 26-man squad because of an specified injury. The Inter Milan player will be replaced by Atlanta United forward Thiago Almada.

Joaquín Correa scored one of the goals in the 5-0 victory over the United Arab Emirates in a friendly Wednesday.

Almada, a 21-year-old forward, will be the first MLS player to represent Argentina in the World Cup, according to his club. Almada made his national team debut in a friendly against Honduras in September.

