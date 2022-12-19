Argentina have huge fanbase all around the world and India, Bangladesh and Pakistan are few of the three Asian countries which gave unwavering support to La Albiceleste throughout the World Cup.

Argentina Thank India, Bangladesh, Pakistan For Unwavering Support Through Out FIFA World Cup 2022. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Lionel Messi secured his career-best achievement of winning the World Cup as Argentina ended their 36-year draught to clinch football’s biggest prize against France at Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

Specially in Bangladesh and in Indian states of West Bengal and Kerala, people went down to the streets with Argentina flags after the defending Copa America champions became World Champion for the 3rd time.

Argentina Football Team’s official twitter handle thanked India, Bangladesh and Pakistan for all the wonderful support they showered.

#Qatar2022 Thank you Bangladesh 🤩

Thank you Kerala, India, Pakistan. Your support was wonderful! https://t.co/GvKwUP2hwJ — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) December 19, 2022

“I want to play a few more games as a world champion. I was lucky to clinch every title in my career; this was the only one missing. I want to take this one there (to Argentina) and enjoy it with everybody else,” said Lionel Messi, who won the Golden ball, becoming the first man to do so twice.

France fought back from 0-2 down to force extra time at 2-2 with two goals from Kylian Mbappe. After Lionel Messi had put Argentina back in front with 12 minutes left to play, Mbappe’s third of the night forced the game into penalties.

During the shoot-out Dibu Martinez saved Kingsley Coman’s shot and Tchouameni dragged it wide as Argentina went onto win 4-2 in the tie-breaker.



