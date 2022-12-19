Menu
Search
National

Argentina Thank India, Bangladesh, Pakistan For Unwavering Support Through Out FIFA World Cup 2022

By: admin

Date:


Argentina have huge fanbase all around the world and India, Bangladesh and Pakistan are few of the three Asian countries which gave unwavering support to La Albiceleste throughout the World Cup.

FIFA World Cup, FIFA Word Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup news, FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, Argentina vs France, Indian Argentina Fans, Bangladesh Argentina Fans
Argentina Thank India, Bangladesh, Pakistan For Unwavering Support Through Out FIFA World Cup 2022. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Lionel Messi secured his career-best achievement of winning the World Cup as Argentina ended their 36-year draught to clinch football’s biggest prize against France at Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

Argentina have huge fanbase all around the world and India, Bangladesh and Pakistan are few of the three Asian countries which gave unwavering support to La Albiceleste throughout the World Cup.

Specially in Bangladesh and in Indian states of West Bengal and Kerala, people went down to the streets with Argentina flags after the defending Copa America champions became World Champion for the 3rd time.

Argentina Football Team’s official twitter handle thanked India, Bangladesh and Pakistan for all the wonderful support they showered.

“I want to play a few more games as a world champion. I was lucky to clinch every title in my career; this was the only one missing. I want to take this one there (to Argentina) and enjoy it with everybody else,” said Lionel Messi, who won the Golden ball, becoming the first man to do so twice.

France fought back from 0-2 down to force extra time at 2-2 with two goals from Kylian Mbappe. After Lionel Messi had put Argentina back in front with 12 minutes left to play, Mbappe’s third of the night forced the game into penalties.

During the shoot-out Dibu Martinez saved Kingsley Coman’s shot and Tchouameni dragged it wide as Argentina went onto win 4-2 in the tie-breaker.




Published Date: December 19, 2022 8:06 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleIBPS SO Admit Card 2022 Out at ibps.in; Direct Link, Exam Date Here
Next articleBoard Likely To Release Class 10, Class 12 Time Table Tomorrow at cbse.gov.in
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. TOB keeps you updated with everything happening in India and the world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of TOB is formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. TOB is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news.

The latest

© 2022 . All Rights Reserved. Made by Suhrid Ghosh