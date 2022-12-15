Thursday, December 15, 2022
Argentina vs France Head-to-Head Matches at World Cup, Last Meeting, Team Records Ahead of 2022 Final

Argentina vs France Head-to-Head: In the 2018 Round of 16 tie, the two teams met and that is where young Kylian Mbappe showed his quality and helped France win the game 4-3.

Argentina vs France H2H

Argentina vs France Head-to-Head

Lusail: So, we finally have the two finalists after France beat Morocco 2-0 to set up a date with Argentina on December 18. It is all or nothing when the teams lock horns at the Lusail stadium on Sunday. While fans are in for a cracker, let us find out what exactly happened when the two teams met on a football pitch in the past. At the World Cup stage, the two teams met thrice – in 1930, 1978, and 2018. During the first two meetings, La Albiceleste got the better of Les Blues. But France got their redemption in 2018 in Russia. In the 2018 Round of 16 tie, the two teams met and that is where young Kylian Mbappe showed his quality and helped France win the game 4-3.

Overall the two footballing giants have met 12 times with Argentina winning on six occasions. Three of those 12 games were draws and France won thrice.

Once on the field on Sunday, the 35-year-old Messi will pass Germany great Lothar Matthaus for the most World Cup appearances (26) by a male player. On the other hand, Mbappe would aim to become the second youngest player with two World Cup titles to his name.




