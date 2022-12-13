Tuesday, December 13, 2022
HomeNationalArgentina's Di Maria, De Paul 'Fit' For Semifinal Clash With Croatia
National

Argentina’s Di Maria, De Paul ‘Fit’ For Semifinal Clash With Croatia

By admin
0
43


Croatia reached the semifinals with successive penalty-shootout wins over Japan and Brazil in their two knockout matches so far while Argentina progressed by beating Australia 2-1 and the Netherlands on penalties.

FIFA World Cup: Argentina's Di Maria, De Paul 'Fit' For Semifinal Clash With Croatia
FIFA World Cup: Argentina’s Di Maria, De Paul ‘Fit’ For Semifinal Clash With Croatia

Doha (Qatar): Argentina’s Rodrigo De Paul and Angel Di Maria have overcome injury concerns and will be available to face Croatia in their World Cup semifinal, Albiceleste manager Lionel Scaloni said on Monday.

De Paul was forced off in the second half of Argentina’s quarterfinal victory over the Netherlands on Friday with a hamstring problem while Di Maria has been nursing a quadriceps strain.

“Both players are fit,” Scaloni told a news conference ahead of Tuesday’s match in Lusail.

“We have to think about how many minutes they’ll be able to play. We can wait until tomorrow to make a decision but my understanding is that they will be okay to play.”

Croatia reached the semifinals with successive penalty-shootout wins over Japan and Brazil in their two knockout matches so far while Argentina progressed by beating Australia 2-1 and the Netherlands on penalties.

The winner of the clash at Lusail Iconic stadium will meet either France or Morocco in the final on Sunday.

Argentina will be without Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuna for the semifinal after both players picked up a second yellow card in the clash against the Netherlands, reports Xinhua.

Croatia, meanwhile, have no suspensions and no reported injuries.

“The best recovery (from physical problems) is winning,” Scaloni said. “We were able to reach the semifinals and despite a load of minutes, we’re doing well. We have two players who are sanctioned and we’ll see how we deal with that but generally speaking, the squad is in good shape.”

With IANS Inputs




Published Date: December 13, 2022 7:25 AM IST





Source link

Previous articleCrypto Exchange FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested In The Bahamas
Next articleIndian Railways Cancels Over 280 Trains Today, Check Full List Here
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

By admin
0
43
Previous articleCrypto Exchange FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested In The Bahamas
Next articleIndian Railways Cancels Over 280 Trains Today, Check Full List Here
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677