Aries Must Apply For a Job, Virgos Should Focus on Their Work

Horoscope today, October 17: Trying to get a new job, planning a new house or thinking of investing in a new business – all of them are big decisions in life that can make or break you. It’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life. Follow these quick tips as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you todayAlso Read – Horoscope today, October 16: Gemini Must Drive Carefully, Scorpio Should Take Decisions Wisely

Aries- Will get back stalled money. Don’t invest in the business. Apply for a job. Also Read – Horoscope today, October 15: Taurus Should Remain Calm Today, Aquarius Must Donate Mustard Oil

Lucky color- golden Also Read – Horoscope Today, October 14: Leos to Get Withheld Money, Cancerians Should Drive Carefully

Taurus- Will be getting a new job soon. Will meet an old friend. Don’t argue with anyone.

Lucky color- green

Gemini- Must take blessings of parents. There will be an atmosphere of laughter in the family. Going for a walk with family members will be good.

Lucky color- saffron

Cancer- Avoid disputes in married life. A vehicle purchase is foreseen. Will receive respect.

Lucky color- yellow

Leo- Will get good news by evening. Stalled money will be back. There are chances of success.

Lucky color- maroon

Virgo- Do your work carefully. Avoid sudden injury. Your spouse will support you.

Lucky color- blue

Libra- Will be buying a new vehicle. The concern regarding the progeny will end. Do not create chaos in the family.

Lucky color- sky blue

Scorpio- There are chances of foreign travel. Will be successful in finding love. Control your anger.

Lucky color- pink

Sagittarius– After much effort, the work will be successful. Don’t change jobs. Money expenditure will increase.

Lucky color- orange

Capricorn- Spend time with family at home. Advise friends when needed. There will be sweetness in relationships.

Lucky color- purple

Aquarius- Stalled business will run again. Job problems will end. Be sure to take advice from parents.

Lucky color- blue

Pisces- Talk to the elders respectfully. Drive your vehicle carefully. Don’t let the relationship get sour.

Lucky color- golden