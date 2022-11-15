Aries Must Respect Their Wife, Gemini Should Take Care of Gold Jewellery

Horoscope Today, November 15: Follow these quick tips as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Horoscope Today, November 15: Are you trying to get a new job or planning a new house – all these big decisions in life can make or break you. It’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- Disputes at home will end. Take family advice. Respect your wife.

Lucky color- yellow

Taurus- Money can get stuck. Business problems will lessen. Spouse’s health will deteriorate.

Lucky color- pink

Gemini- Will benefit from the advice of friends. Take care of gold jewellery. There will be sweetness in relations.

Lucky color- green

Cancer- New business will start. Mother’s health worries will end. There will be happiness in the family.

Lucky color- pink

Leo- Will go on a short journey. Will be successful in the job. Trust your luck.

Lucky color- red

Virgo- Worries will end. Students must focus on their studies. Avoid unnecessary expenses.

Lucky color- golden

Libra- Don’t make any job change. Drive your vehicle carefully. The borrowed money will be returned.

Lucky color- pink

Scorpio- Anger can spoil the work. Keep stock of essentials. Will get along with friends.

Lucky color- yellow

Sagittarius- Do your work by noon. Make transactions wisely. Respect your father.

Lucky color- maroon

Capricorn- Vehicle will be received. Invest in business wisely. The new job will be beneficial.

Lucky color- green

Aquarius- Investing in business will benefit. Be careful in relationships. Do not quarrel with anyone.

Lucky color- purple

Pisces- Will get the blessings of elders. There will be happiness in the family. Pay attention to the cleanliness of your house.

Lucky color- yellow



