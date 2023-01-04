Here’s what the stars have got in store for you as per our expert astrologer. Also, follow for quick luck-enhancing tips.

Horoscope Today, January 4, 2023, Wednesday: Aries Must Spend Time With Family, Gemini Should Donate Kesar Chandan

Horoscope Today, January 4, 2023, Wednesday: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- Spend time with your family. Help your neighbor on time. Don’t lend money to anyone. Do help in the marriage of a girl.

Lucky color- brown

Taurus- Respect your master. Be careful. Problems will be solved by evening. Donate porridge.

Lucky color- blue

Gemini- Complete stalled work on time. Lent money will be received. Help needy children. Donate Kesar Chandan.

Lucky color- purple

Cancer- Relationship problems will end. Try to get up early. The borrowed money will be returned. Watch the rising sun.

Lucky color- yellow

Leo- Will meet old friends. There can be an argument with the boss. A wrong decision may spoil the work. Donate white goods.

Lucky color- red

Virgo- There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. A guest may arrive. There is a possibility of getting stalled money. Donate yellow item.

Lucky color- orange

Libra- The day will be good after noon. Handle urgent tasks carefully. Don’t force yourself. Do donate sweets.

Lucky color- yellow

Scorpio– Do not force anyone to accept your point. Luck will favor you. Stalled tasks will be completed. Donate clothes.

Lucky color- sky blue

Sagittarius- Don’t lie. Drive carefully. Do help someone. Feed the birds.

Lucky color- ocher

Capricorn- The job will be fixed. Don’t lend money. May have a child soon. Recite Durga Kavach.

Lucky color- ocher

Aquarius- Will move to the desired location. Go for a walk with a friend. Spend time with your family. Worship Hanuman ji.

Lucky color- blue

Pisces- The day will be full of lethargy. Do your work after noon. Don’t befriend anyone. Read Narayan Kavach.

Lucky color- golden



