Astrology

Horoscope Today, January 22, 2023: Aries Must Take Advice, Taurus Should Chant Guru Mantra

Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Horoscope Today, January 22, 2023: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- There will be sweetness in married life. There will be a promotion in the job. Take advice from elders. Chant Om.

Lucky color- ocher

Taurus- Don’t let sourness take over relationships. Control your words. Will get the support of elder brother. Chant Guru Mantra.

Lucky color- brown

Gemini- Reach your workplace on time. Do not quarrel with your father. Make a change in business after thinking wisely. Chant Om.

Lucky color- purple

Cancer- Will be protected from mental trouble. Do not neglect your work. Help your friend. Don’t change your house.

Lucky color- sky blue

Leo- Pay attention to your home decor. There will be separation from brother. Will get back stalled money. Control your mind.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- Do not make any changes in your house. A new opportunity will come. There will be profit in business by evening. Donate food to needy people.

Lucky color- ocher

Libra- There might be disputes in married life. Don’t cheat on anyone. Will recover from illness. Respect your teacher.

Lucky color- blue

Scorpio- Donate food items. Abstain from drugs. Will be successful in business. The day will not be hectic.

Lucky color- ocher

Sagittarius- Will go on a religious trip. Try to persuade a friend. It’s a good day for students. Apply saffron tilak on the forehead.

Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- Dispute in the family will end. Don’t argue with your friends. There will be economic benefit. There will be relief from heart disease.

Lucky color-carrot

Aquarius- There will be a delay in the marriage. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family. Meditate in the morning. Will get the support of loved ones.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces- There is a chance of progress in the job. Will get new business opportunities. The work area will change. Do tasks on time.

Lucky color- white

