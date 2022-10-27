Aries Should Donate Rice, Aquarius Must Apply For Government Jobs

Horoscope Today, October 27: Trying to get a new job, planning a new house or thinking of investing in a new business – all of them are big decisions in life that can make or break you. It’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life. Follow these quick tips as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.Also Read – Horoscope Today, October 26: Aries Must Take Advice From Elders, Cancerians Should Help a Friend

Aries- Marriage problems will end. Will get the blessings of elders. Donate rice.

Lucky color- yellow

Taurus- The family problem will arise. Don’t invest money in business. Donate to needy people.

Lucky color- pink

Gemini- Financial problems will end. Give time to family. Donate wheat.

Lucky color- brown

Cancer- Will be less fickle. Respect elders. Donate curd rice.

Lucky color- white

Leo- Avoid disputes in married life. Support your siblings. Donate jaggery.

Lucky color- orange

Virgo- Do not make any job change. Despair will end. Donate green items.

Lucky color- green

Libra- Always keep your thinking right. Don’t mess with anyone in the place of the job. A gain in learning is foreseen.

Lucky color- white

Scorpio- There will be happiness in the family. Profit in business is predicted. Obstacles coming in learning will be removed.

Lucky color- yellow

Sagittarius- Will get happiness from children. The day will be much more hectic after noon. Don’t get into an argument.

Lucky color- yellow

Scorpio- Controversies with friends will end. It would be better to postpone the trip. Donate steel utensils.

Lucky color- blue

Aquarius- Apply for government jobs. Family disputes will end. Donate sugar candy.

Lucky color- black

Pisces- Touch your mentor’s feet. Do not do any auspicious work after noon. Relationship with father will improve.

Lucky color- orange