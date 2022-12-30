Aries Should Help The Needy, Leo Must Respect Elders

Check your horoscope for today as our expert tells you how your stars are going to perform.



Horoscope Today, December 30: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- Will have a great day. Help the needy people. Will get back the stalled money. Read hanuman Chalisa.

Lucky color- yellow

Taurus- Will get the support of life partner. The sourness of married life will lessen. Reach your office on time. Donate white goods.

Lucky color- pink

Gemini- Respect your elders. Do not lend money to anyone. Might go out for some important work. Recite Shri Sukta.

Lucky color- sky blue

Cancer- After noon, time is favorable. Sign paper vigilantly. Will get the support of loved ones. Read shivashtak.

Lucky color- orange

Leo- Respect elders. Do not lend money to anyone. There will be an argument with the spouse. Read Suryashtaka.

Lucky color- sky blue

Virgo- Students must focus on their studies. Will go somewhere with life partner. Don’t quarrel with your loved ones. Read Durgastuti.

Lucky color- ocher

Libra- Do not get involved in any argument with anyone without any reason. Help a relative in need. Reach home on time. Recite Vishnu Sahastranam.

Lucky color- white

Scorpio- Time is not in your favor till evening. Do not lend money to anyone. Do not get involved in an argument with anyone at your workplace. Recite Bajrang Baan.

Lucky color- red

Sagittarius- Don’t get entangled with a friend over old issues. Support a friend when needed. The headache will last till noon. Recite Vishnu Chalisa.

Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- Give respect to the younger ones. Do not do any important work till noon. There will be progress in the job. Recite Shani Chalisa.

Lucky color- sky blue

Aquarius- Interruption in important work will end. Money stuck in business will be found. Respect parents. Worship Lord Shiva.

Lucky color- ocher

Pisces- Give some gifts to your master. Will get the support of life partner. May lose some valuables. Worship Lord Lakshminarayan.

Lucky color- brown



