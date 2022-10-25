Tuesday, October 25, 2022
HomeNationalAries Should Take Care of Their Diet, Scorpio Might Face a Knee...
National

Aries Should Take Care of Their Diet, Scorpio Might Face a Knee Injury

admin
By admin
0
31



Horoscope Today, October 25: Trying to get a new job, planning a new house or thinking of investing in a new business – all of them are big decisions in life that can make or break you. It’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life. Follow these quick tips as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.Also Read – Horoscope Today, October 23: Gemini Will Get New Job Opportunities, Librans Should Help Their Friends

Aries- Career change will bring auspiciousness. Take care of your diet. Do everything thoughtfully. Also Read – Horoscope Today, October 22: Aries Must Respect Elders, Gemini Should Spend Time With Their Family

Lucky color- maroon Also Read – Horoscope Today, October 21: Aries Will See Job Progress, Scorpions Should Donate Food Items

Taurus- Make good use of time. Paused tasks will be completed. Will get the support of loved ones.

Lucky color- blue

Gemini- There will be concern regarding progeny. Take care of your relationships. Chant Om Mantra.

Lucky color- yellow

Cancer- Do not invest in property. Take care of your belongings. Donate white rice.

Lucky color- red

Leo- Will be buying property. Will have to travel short. Gift your sister with something.

Lucky color- orange

Virgo- Respect your relationship. Do help any needy. Time is favorable for you till evening.

Lucky color- pink

Libra- Things can be tense after noon. Don’t delay anything. Offer red flowers to Goddess Lakshmi.

Lucky color- green

Scorpio- Might face a knee injury. Respect your father. Donate red sweets.

Lucky color- yellow

Sagittarius– Will be busy with work all day long. Pay attention to the cleanliness of your house. Donate turmeric.

Lucky color- orange

Capricorn- Drive the vehicle carefully. Negligence can cause damage. Donate items made of jaggery.

Lucky color- blue

Aquarius- Love will increase amongst siblings. Think before doing anything. Pay attention to your health.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces- The day will be full of happiness. Focus on your business. Haste can spoil the work.

Lucky color- golden





Source link

Previous articleRight-wing operatives plead guilty to 2020 election robocall scheme
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677