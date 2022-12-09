Friday, December 9, 2022
HomeNationalAries Will Get a New Job, Aquarius' Business Problems Will End
National

Aries Will Get a New Job, Aquarius’ Business Problems Will End

By admin
0
76


Horoscope Today, December 9: Check out your daily astrological prediction as per your zodiac sign as we give you quick tips on job safety and career growth.

Horoscope Today, December 9
Horoscope Today, December 9

Horoscope Today, December 9, 2022: Get daily career/job-related astrological predictions that will help you prosper at your workplace. A look at astrological remedies for career growth and guidelines for career management by an experienced astrologer and Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.

Aries– Will avoid money loss. Will get a new job. Donate raw milk. |Lucky color- maroon

Taurus– Don’t change the business line. Might meet an old friend. Spend time with family. |Lucky color- red

Gemini– Will get the blessings of elders. Do not quarrel in the family. Go for a walk in the evening. |Lucky color- green

Cancer– Do not invest in the stock market. Might buy a vehicle. Will receive respect. |Lucky color- yellow

Leo– Good news will be received by evening. Money lent, will be returned. Will have a child.| Lucky color- red

Virgo– Will see business success. Will be able to avoid injury. Will get the support of life partner. |Lucky color- black

Libra– Do not buy new property. Progeny will be a worry. Give time to family. |Lucky color- blue

Scorpio– Long journey can be postponed. Will get success in love. Control anger. |Lucky color- white

Sagittarius– The day will be hectic. Obstacles in getting a child are predicted. Money expenditure will be less. |Lucky color- orange

Capricorn– Pay attention to the cleanliness of the house. Do take advice from brothers. Don’t be careless in relationships. |Lucky color- pink

Aquarius– Do not lend money to anyone. Business problems will end. Take advice from elders. |Lucky color- white

Pisces– Health will improve rapidly. Drive carefully. There will be sweetness in relations. |Lucky color- brown




Published Date: December 9, 2022 8:03 AM IST





Source link

Previous articleUS sports world overjoyed at Brittney Griner’s release from Russia
Next articleIndian Railways Cancels 222 Trains Today. Check Full List Here
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

By admin
0
76
Previous articleUS sports world overjoyed at Brittney Griner’s release from Russia
Next articleIndian Railways Cancels 222 Trains Today. Check Full List Here
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677