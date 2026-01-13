More than 100 new and expanded LifeSphere customers, 34 global go-lives, and rapid enterprise adoption of NavaX signal strong momentum

BOSTON

Jan. 13, 2026



ArisGlobal Logo (PRNewsfoto/ArisGlobal)



Over 100 combined net new customers and customer expansions across LifeSphere;

across LifeSphere; 125% year-over-year increase in NavaX customers, driven by enterprise adoption in Safety and Regulatory

22 Safety go-lives

11 Regulatory go-lives

5 NavaX go-lives

Unify , a data orchestration layer that connects Safety, Regulatory, Quality, and Medical data – providing a shared foundation for cross-domain visibility, reporting, and decision-making;

, a data orchestration layer that connects Safety, Regulatory, Quality, and Medical data – providing a shared foundation for cross-domain visibility, reporting, and decision-making; NavaX Insights , which transforms operational and safety data into actionable intelligence through real-time analytics, trend identification, and performance monitoring;

, which transforms operational and safety data into actionable intelligence through real-time analytics, trend identification, and performance monitoring; NavaX Agents, introducing agentic AI to Safety and Regulatory