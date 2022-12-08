Thursday, December 8, 2022
National

Arki Election Result 2022: Congress Sanjay Awasthi Wins

Arki Election Result 2022: Congress’ Sanjay Awasthi has registered thumping victory from Himachal’s Arki Vidhan Sabha seat.

Arki Election Result LIVE
Arki Election Result LIVE

ARKI ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULT 2022 Highlights: Congress’ Sanjay Awasthi has registered thumping victory from Himachal’s Arki Vidhan Sabha seat.   Sanjay Awasthi (INC), Govind Ram Sharma (BJP), Jeet Ram Sharma (AAP) were key candidates from the Arki constituency. In 2021, Sanjay of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Rattan Singh Pal of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 3219 votes. Arki Assembly constituency falls under the Shimla Lok sabha constituency

Exit polls had predicted a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh, with a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats. Zee News exit poll has predicted a clear win for BJP this time with Congress as a close second. If BJP retains another term, it will be a historic moment in the electoral history of Himachal Pradesh. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest news and live updates of Himachal Pradesh election result 2022 and results for this constituency.




  • 4:31 PM IST


    Updates to this blog have been closed. Thank you for staying with us.



  • 4:31 PM IST


    Arki Election Result LIVE: Sanjay Singh of Congress wins.



  • 3:36 PM IST


    Arki Election Result LIVE: Indian National Congress has got the massive lead followed by Bhartiya Janta Party. Seems like congress candidate Sanjay will win from Arki.

    INC: 29804 BJP: 13031



  • 3:36 PM IST


    Arki Election Result LIVE: INC’s Sanjay leading the charts. Independent Candidate Rajender is on the second spot and BJP’s Govind Ram is triling behind on the third spot. The scenario probably won’t change much now.

    BJP- 26

    INC- 39

    AAP- 0

    OTH- 3



  • 3:14 PM IST


    Arki Election Result LIVE: BJP’s Govind Ram is trailing behind big time. Maybe too far away from recovery point.

    BJP- 26

    INC- 39

    AAP- 0

    OTH- 3



  • 3:03 PM IST


    Arki Election Result LIVE: INC is leading at Arki seat by a big margin.

    BJP- 26

    INC- 39

    AAP- 0

    OTH- 3



  • 2:55 PM IST


    Arki Election Result LIVE: INC has gained majority in the trends of Himachal Pradesh.

    BJP- 27

    INC- 38

    AAP- 0

    OTH- 3



  • 2:45 PM IST


    Arki Election Result LIVE: INC’s Sanjay still leading. Independent Candidate Rajender is on the second position. Meanwhile, BJP’s Govind Ram is traililng behind by a huge margin.

    BJP- 26

    INC- 39

    AAP- 0

    OTH- 3



  • 2:11 PM IST


    Arki Election Result LIVE: Sanjay from Indian National Congress takes the massive lead. Congress is on the verge of winning from Arki



  • 2:08 PM IST


    Arki Election Result LIVE: INC is leading big time here at Arki. INC’s candidate Sanjay is with a major lead.

    BJP- 25

    INC- 40

    AAP- 0

    OTH- 3







Published Date: December 8, 2022 3:55 PM IST



Updated Date: December 8, 2022 4:32 PM IST





Source link

*

