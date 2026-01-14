Home

India is looking at raising a rocket-cum-missile force: Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi makes BIG statement over regional security situation

Gen Dwivedi said it will have to decide whether the “rocket-cum-missile” force will be part of the Army or it will be operated directly at a higher level.



Operation Sindoor played an important part in India’s military and strategic history in the modern world. Launched as a meticulously planned operation, it showcased the capabilities, planning, and coordination of India’s armed forces. Speaking on future defense preparedness on Tuesday, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi. According to the news agency PTI, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi stated that India is looking at raising a “rocket-cum-missile” force in view of the evolving regional security situation as both China and Pakistan have similar units. While addressing a press conference ahead of the Army Day, he stated that it is the need of the hour that “we also have such a force”. Taking into account the experience gained from Operation Sindoor, the India Army has been extensively focusing on enhancing its combat prowess including inducting large numbers of drones, missiles, and air defence weapons. Presently, the missiles and rockets in Army’s inventory are handled by the Corps of Army Air Defence (AAD) and the Artillery regiments.“We are looking towards a rocket-missile force. Pakistan has established a rocket force, and China has also created one,” Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. The People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF) is regarded as a significant component of China’s military. China has been constantly enhancing the combat might of the PLARF since 2016. In his remarks, Gen Dwivedi also noted that the Indian military has boosted its long-range strike capabilities and cited induction of BrahMos, Pralay, Pinaka and other similar missiles to augment its combat prowess. “Rockets and missiles have become interdependent to each other in today’s time. If we want a major impact, then we need both rockets as well as missiles,” Gen Dwivedi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Gen Dwivedi said it will have to decide whether the “rocket-cum-missile” force will be part of the Army or it will be operated directly at a higher level. He added, “We have to decide whether it will be (operated) at the Army level or it will be directly under the Ministry of Defence or at the level of CDS (Chief of Defence Staff). This is the question which we need to decide.” The Army chief said initially, it will be under the Army’s artillery regiments. “It may see a different look in terms of the size, scope and the command and control in future,” he stated.