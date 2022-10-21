Army Chopper Crashes Near Migging in Arunachal Pradesh, Rescue Ops Underway

Friday, October 21, 2022
Itanagar/Arunachal Pradesh: An  Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) has crashed near Migging in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. The mishap took place at around 10:30 AM.  Search op are underway. Extremely challenging terrain. The cause of the crash at this stage is yet to be ascertained.Also Read – Video: Changlang, A Spellbinding Jewel In Arunachal Pradesh You Cannot Miss | Watch Why

“A military chopper crashed near a singging village, 25 kms away from the Tuting headquarters in the Upper Siang district today. Site of accident not connected by road, rescue team was sent. Further details awaited”, a statement released by Defence PRO, Guwahati read. Also Read – Assam Flood Situation Deteriorates Further, More Rain Predicted By Regional Meteorological Centre

Earlier this month, an Indian Army chopper crashed near Tamang in Arunachal Pradesh. A pilot aboard the chopper ‘Cheetah’ was killed in the accident while another was injured. Also Read – Indian Army Cheetah Helicopter Crashes In Arunachal’s Tawang; Pilot Killed

“An army aviation Cheetah helicopter flying in the forward area near Tawang has crashed on 05 October (today) at around 10:00 AM during a routine sortie. Both the pilots were evacuated to a nearest military hospital. With regret we inform that one of the pilots who was critically injured succumbed to the injuries during treatment. The second pilot is under medical treatment,” an official statement said.





