Army Chopper Crashes Near Migging in Arunachal Pradesh, Rescue Ops Underway

Itanagar/Arunachal Pradesh: An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) has crashed near Migging in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. The mishap took place at around 10:30 AM. Search op are underway. Extremely challenging terrain. The cause of the crash at this stage is yet to be ascertained.

"A military chopper crashed near a singging village, 25 kms away from the Tuting headquarters in the Upper Siang district today. Site of accident not connected by road, rescue team was sent. Further details awaited", a statement released by Defence PRO, Guwahati read.

Earlier this month, an Indian Army chopper crashed near Tamang in Arunachal Pradesh. A pilot aboard the chopper 'Cheetah' was killed in the accident while another was injured.

“An army aviation Cheetah helicopter flying in the forward area near Tawang has crashed on 05 October (today) at around 10:00 AM during a routine sortie. Both the pilots were evacuated to a nearest military hospital. With regret we inform that one of the pilots who was critically injured succumbed to the injuries during treatment. The second pilot is under medical treatment,” an official statement said.