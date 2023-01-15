Army Day 2023: In A First Ove 70 Years, Grand Parade Moved Out Of Delhi

Home

Army Day 2023: In A First Over 70 Years, Grand Parade Moved Out Of Delhi | Know Why It Is Celebrated On Jan 15

Army Day 2023: This will be a one of its kind celebration this year as the parade will be held in Karnataka for the first time ever.

Indian Army Day 2023: A day to commemorate and honour the martyrs who laid down their lives for our country, the soldiers who stand guard while the common people lay asleep peacefully. This year marks the 75th Indian Army Day. Every year, 15 January is commemorated as “Army Day” to remember the occasion when General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa took over the command of the Indian Army from General Sir FRR Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief in 1949 and became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Independent India.

This year will mark a special day of celebration as for the first time in over 70 years, the Indian Army Day Parade has been moved of the national capital Delhi.

Indian Army official twitter handle tweeted that grand parade can be watched live from 9 am onwards on Facebook, Youtube and Twitter.

Karnataka became the first State to host this mega national event for the first time outside Delhi. Before 2023, the Army Day parade used to take place at the Cariappa Parade Ground in the Delhi Cantonment.

Army Day 2023 Celebrations

The programme will start with laying a wreath by Major General Pande at the Madras Engineering War Memorial as tribute to those who made sacrifices for the nation. The parade will witness 8 contingents including a mounted contingent from the Army Service Corps and a military band comprising 5 regimental bands, the Army officer said.

Various weapon systems held in the Army’s inventory will be on display. They include K9 Vajra self-propelled guns, Pinaka rockets, T-90 tanks, BMP-2 Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Tunguska Air Defence System, 155mm Bofors guns, light strike vehicles, Swathi Radar and different assault bridges.

The day before army day is known Armed Forces Veterans Day and on Saturday, the Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar paid homage at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on the occasion.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) had also recently moved its annual fly-past and parade from the Hindon Air Base near Delhi to Chandigarh this year.



