Jaipur will host the Army Day Parade on January 15 next year (2026) on Mahal Road, Jagatpura. As per reports, the Pink City will be all set to celebrate Army Day with full fervour and zeal. It will be organised in the city outside the cantonment areas for the first time, which will attract thousands of spectators, defence personnel, as well as dignitaries.Thousands of police personnel have been deployed on the roads and security has been increased across the state. Rajnath Singh and Army Chief will grace the occasion. Ground reports say that the parade will start from early morning and witness aerial displays along with march past by the soldiers. They will showcase tableaux and modern weaponry and war machinery. There will be representation by the Nepal Army as well.Police officials have issued traffic advisory for residents as Jaipur will host the parade on Mahal Road. As Mahal Road will witness celebrations and heavy traffic from local commuters, authorities have imposed a traffic advisory. Mahal Road from NRI Circle to Bombay Hospital will be barricaded for the general public from morning till afternoon on January 15. General public are requested not to use this stretch and plan an alternative route.Special parking will be arranged at Haldi Ghati Marg and Rana Sanga Marg. General public can avail parking there and come for viewing the parade. On entry to the parade route, general public will be allowed only with a free pass and the pass will be allotted only after online registration. Camera and drone shooting will not be allowed at the parade venue. General public are requested to plan their journey in advance, reach early for better experience and cooperate with the police for making the event a success.