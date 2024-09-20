Army Officer’s fiancée makes SHOCKING allegations against cops

The Odisha Police has suspended five officers, including the Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Bharatpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar, following allegations of assault and harassment against an Indian Army officer and his fiancée. The officers suspended are IIC Dinakrushna Mishra, Sub-Inspector Baisalini Panda, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Salilamayee Sahoo and Sagarika Rath, and Constable Balaram Handa.

The incident has drawn significant outrage, particularly among retired Army officials, who are calling for stronger actions against the accused. According to reports, the Army officer and his fiancée went to the Bharatpur police station to file a complaint about being harassed in a road rage incident. Instead of receiving help, the couple was allegedly subjected to torture by the police. The woman was reportedly jailed without justification, and both she and the Army officer were physically assaulted.

“When I was going home after closing my restaurant at 1 am in the night on September 15, some miscreants in a vehicle waylaid us and tried to fight with us. After somehow escaping from them, we went to Bharatpur police station to file an FIR regarding the incident.” “when we reached the police station only a woman constable was there, in civil dress”, and she refused to help us, the Army officer’s friend told reporters.

According to the woman, after the constable began verbally abusing her, a few more cops, male officers this time, arrived on the scene and asked her partner for a written statement.

“I requested her multiple times to lodge my FIR as they (the hooligans) could again follow us. So, I wanted her to accept my FIR or send the patrol team. She did not help me, instead hurled abuses at me. When I told her that I am a lawyer and it’s her duty to lodge the FIR, she got further angry with me,” added the lady friend of the Army officer.

Army Major’s fiancee & daughter of a senior army officer was locked up illegally, beaten up & molested by cops in Bharatpur Police Station, Odisha. Her jaw is dislocated & tooth broken. 5 cops suspended. Is that enough??pic.twitter.com/s1QjCnFEDe — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) September 19, 2024

The fiancée of the Army officer accused the police of severe misconduct, including verbal abuse and physical assault by both male and female officers. The Army officer also claimed that he was forcibly detained, stripped of his belongings, and placed in a jail cell.

The Army officer also alleged that when he was writing the complaint, four police officers held him and dragged him to one of the cells, where they removed his pants and took all his belongings, including his wallet, phone, Army identity card and car keys.

“I requested them to stop but they continued to drag me on the corridors of the police station. I tried to fight back. When a lady constable tried to throttle me, I bit her hand. They tied my hands with my jacket and my legs with the scarf of a lady constable, and put me inside a room,” she alleged.

“After some time, a male officer opened the doors and kicked on my breasts several times…” she said, alleging he also dropped his pants and forcibly removed hers. She also said the Inspector-in-charge of the police station made obscene gestures.

During the hearing bail hearing in the Orissa HC, the counsel appearing for the petitioner stated that the petitioner was brutally assaulted by the police personnel at Bharatpur station, as a result of which she has sustained grievous injury. On the basis of the verbal order of the Orissa high court on Tuesday, the victim was shifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, where she was undergoing treatment.