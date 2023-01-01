Around 190 People Suffer From Food Poisoning At Baptism Event In Kerala Probe Ordered

Around 190 people suffered from food poisoning with one of them in a serious condition after allegedly taking meals during a baptism event in a church near Keezhvaipur in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram: More than 100 people suffered from suspected food poisoning with one of them in a serious condition after allegedly taking meals during a baptism event in a church near Keezhvaipur in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. State Health Minister Veena George ordered an enquiry into the incident. The probe is to be done by the Food Safety Department that has been asked to submit a report immediately.

Food was served by a catering firm at the function on Thursday and sources who attended the function said that around 190 people had taken the food. Almost all of them had vomiting and diarrhoea. However, 70 people who had vomited extensively and had stomach ailments were admitted to the hospital.

However, the food catering unit told media persons that they had served food at two other places on the same day at Parumala in Pathanamthitta itself but there were no complaints.

The family who held the baptism event told media persons that they would be lodging a complaint with the authorities on the quality of poor and ill-quality food served by the catering firm.

The police said they filed a case against the caterers who provided the meals. Food samples were collected and sent for testing. The person, presently serious, is in a hospital, while the rest are out of danger.



