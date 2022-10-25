Tuesday, October 25, 2022
HomeNationalAround 59100 Students Secure Admission In DU Colleges In First Round Of...
National

Around 59100 Students Secure Admission In DU Colleges In First Round Of Seat Allocation

admin
By admin
0
48



New Delhi: Around 59,100 candidates have paid fees and secured admission in various undergraduate programmes in the Delhi University’s first round of seat allocation, Registrar Vikas Gupta said on Tuesday. Tuesday was the last day for the payment of fees by those who accepted the college and course allotted to them.Also Read – UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 15 Junior Scientific Officer, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in. Details Here

“Of the 72,800 students who accepted the college and course, around 59,100 have sealed their admission by paying fees,” Gupta said. Gupta said the vacant seats will be displayed on Wednesday. Thereafter, the university will open a two-day window from Wednesday allowing those who gained admission in undergraduate courses to upgrade to their higher ‘programme+college combination’ preference. “It is important to note that a candidate who gets upgraded will have to ‘Accept’ the upgraded seat and complete the admission procedures on the upgraded allocated seats within the stipulated time-frame,” Gupta said in a statement Also Read – UKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 894 Forest Guard Posts at psc.uk.gov.in Till Nov 11. Read Details Here

Based on the availability of seats, the university will declare the second round of the Central Seat Allocation System (CSAS Round-II) on October 30, he said. “For the second round of allocations, the candidates should accept the allocated seat from 10:00 AM Monday, October 31, to 04:59 PM Tuesday, November 1,” he added. Also Read – RPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022: Register For 200 Posts From Nov 1 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Details Inside

The varsity has advised students to keep checking the admission website of the University of Delhi regularly for all updates related to admission. According to the detailed schedule issued by the varsity early this month, colleges will verify and approve the online application from October 31 to November 2.

The last date for online payment of admission fees by the candidates is November 3. For the third round, the vacant list will be displayed on November 4. During the third round, the university will give a chance for mid-entry and a window to re-order higher preferences from November 5 to 7. According the schedule, the third allocation list will be announced on November 10.

The candidates will have to accept the allocated seat by November 13. The college will verify and approve the online applications from November 11 to November 14. The university will announce the first spot allocation round for vacant seats by November 17.

The university may announce more spot rounds subject to the availability of vacant seats, the statement noted. At the Delhi University, admissions to 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres are being done on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for the first time. Till last year, admissions were done through merit lists based on Class 12 marks, which saw skyrocketing cut-offs. The university used to announce up to seven cut-off lists every year.





Source link

Previous articleSt. Louis school gunman was armed with AR-15-style rifle and over 600 rounds of ammunition, officials say
Next articleByju’s Shuts Down Kerala Office, Asks Employees To Resign, May Lay Off 2,500 Staff: Report
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

john stanley on Binge Eating on Diwali? Heres How You Can Remain Focused on Your Fitness Goals
sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677