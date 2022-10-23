Sunday, October 23, 2022
HomeNationalArshdeep Singh Does a Shaheen Afridi at MCG, Here How
National

Arshdeep Singh Does a Shaheen Afridi at MCG, Here How

admin
By admin
0
59



Melbourne: It was a dream start for India in the much-awaited T20 World Cup game against Pakistan at the iconic MCG on Sunday. After opting to bowl first, it was Arshdeep Singh who came up with the goods, sending the Pakistani openers back into the hut in his first spell. Arshdeep is now trending big on social space as fans are reacting. Some fans have also pointed out that Arshdeep has done something similar to what Pakistan’s premier pacer Shaheen Afridi did. Shaheen had removed the Indian openers in Dubai during the 2021 T20 World Cup.Also Read – IND vs PAK: Hardik Pandya Steals The Show In Middle Overs As Pakistan Finish On 159/8

Here are some of the reactions: Also Read – India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch Online

Also Read – LIVE | Ind vs Pak Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Masood, Iftikhar’s Fifties Help Pakistan Post Challenging 159/8

Meanwhile, India are in command of proceedings at the MCG. Pakistan lost Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan early and that set the tone of the game. At the time of filing the copy, Pakistan was reeling at 96 for four in the 14th over. India would ideally like to restrict them to 150 as they would realise Pakistan have a strong bowling line-up.





Source link

Previous articleNewly-wed Bride Runs Away With Jewellery, Cash; Calls Up Groom to Say, ‘I Don’t Love You’
Next articleMan Kissing Cobra On Its Head Takes Netizens On A Roll See Video Here
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677