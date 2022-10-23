Arshdeep Singh Does a Shaheen Afridi at MCG, Here How

Melbourne: It was a dream start for India in the much-awaited T20 World Cup game against Pakistan at the iconic MCG on Sunday. After opting to bowl first, it was Arshdeep Singh who came up with the goods, sending the Pakistani openers back into the hut in his first spell. Arshdeep is now trending big on social space as fans are reacting. Some fans have also pointed out that Arshdeep has done something similar to what Pakistan’s premier pacer Shaheen Afridi did. Shaheen had removed the Indian openers in Dubai during the 2021 T20 World Cup.Also Read – IND vs PAK: Hardik Pandya Steals The Show In Middle Overs As Pakistan Finish On 159/8

Here are some of the reactions: Also Read – India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch Online

Relax guys if our batters can’t see Arshdeep ball with 136 kph , how they will see Haris, Shaheen nd Naseem balls with over 155 kph😝😝 #T20WorldCup — Asif Bangash🕗 (@_Asif_says) October 23, 2022

Also Read – LIVE | Ind vs Pak Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Masood, Iftikhar’s Fifties Help Pakistan Post Challenging 159/8

In last T20 World Cup Shaheen Shah Afridi picked both Indian openers and now in this T20 World Cup Arshdeep Singh picked both Pakistan’s openers. The perfect revenge.!! — SuyogD7799 (@SuyogD7799) October 23, 2022

– T20 World Cup 2021 :- Shaheen Afridi take both openers early

– T20 World Cup 2022 :- Arshdeep Singh take both openers early

– History Repeats #INDvsPAK #PakVsInd #WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/m9gou19mNL — Dhaval Rathod (@DhavalRathod027) October 23, 2022

Meanwhile, India are in command of proceedings at the MCG. Pakistan lost Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan early and that set the tone of the game. At the time of filing the copy, Pakistan was reeling at 96 for four in the 14th over. India would ideally like to restrict them to 150 as they would realise Pakistan have a strong bowling line-up.