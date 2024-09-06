Home

J-K Assembly Polls: Article 370 Is ‘History’, Won’t Be Back, Says Amit Shah At BJP Manifesto Launch

Asserting that Article 370 is not part of the Constitution anymore, Amit Shah claimed the now-scraped Article encouraged terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the gathering during the release of BJP’s election manifesto ahead of the state Assembly elections, in Jammu, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday asserted that Article 370 is now “history” and will never be brought back in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Shah, who released the BJP’s manifesto for the Assembly polls in the Union territory at a press conference in Jammu, also attacked the National Conference (NC) for their stance on the matter.

“I have gone through the National Conference agenda. I want to make it clear to the whole country that Article 370 has become history and will never make a comeback,” Amit Shah said in his address ahead of releasing the BJP manifesto.

Asserting that Article 370 is not part of the Constitution anymore, Shah claimed the scraped Article encouraged terrorism in the former state. “This Article has only given arms and stones in the hands of the youth and facilitated them to tread the path of terrorism,”, he claimed.

“I want to tell Omar Abdullah that whatever the results, we will not allow you to touch the reservation granted to Gujjars, Bakerwals and Pahadis,” the Home Minister said.

Shah asserted that the last 1o-year period of BJP rule at the Centre will be in golden letters in the history of the country and Jammu and Kashmir, and urged people to vote the saffron party to power to continue good governance.

“Give us a five-year tenure to ensure the development of the region.” Shah said as he appealed the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote for the BJP in the assembly elections.

Amit Shah added that terrorism will be completely eradicated from Jammu and Kashmir and the BJP government will issue a white paper on the issue to fix responsibility of those involved.

“A white paper will be issued to fix the responsibility of those involved in the emergence of terrorism in J&K,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu on a two-day visit to kickstart the BJP’s campaign for the assembly polls scheduled to be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1.

