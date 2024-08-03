Home

Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Change the World of Marketing; Jyotishman Sharma Explains How

Each year, Super Bowl advertisements become a demonstration of the defining trends in marketing and popular culture. It is interesting to note that in 2024, AI became a prominent theme for the SuperBowl ads. According to CNBC, while a majority of the American public remains skeptical in regard to AI technology and its practical applications, tech companies attempt to familiarize their audiences with the new opportunities it gives and present it as a valuable feature of their new products. Many companies, such as Microsoft, Etsy, Google, and Crowdstrike, focused their Superbowl ads on their AI services.

However, the growing presence of artificial intelligence and related tools is not only seen in major advertising campaigns but also changing the world of marketing itself. As a business strategy professional at Google, a former management consultant with over 12 years of experience advising the C-suite of Fortune 500 companies on some of the most complex business and technological problems, Jyotishman Sharma formulates, “In a few years, the influence of AI will become prominent in the multiple aspects of developing a business, and it will be essential to embrace AI in order to remain relevant in a hyper-competitive world.”

His decades-long experience in the industry of working at the intersection of business and technology & delivering on large-scale issues such as Privacy, digital transformation etc., and currently working on AI efforts at Google, allows him to observe the current trends as a part of the bigger picture and have a deep understanding of how these technological advances will translate into practical changes in the field.

The Early Stages of Implementing AI Solutions

Since the start of Jyotishman Sharma’s career path in 2009, integrating advanced technologies into business operations has been one of the points of interest for him. He had been working at Ernst & Young, where he performed the role of the management consultant, helping the clients overcome technology & business challenges, and implement effective business strategies in the changing world including helping a healthcare company launch a technology platform, leading a major workstream for the merger of two of the world’s largest tech companies, establishing new operating model for one of the largest private companies in the world, among others. Later, he moved to Dell Technologies where his focus was on corporate strategy and business planning. He helped identify billions in investment and growth opportunities for Dell. His current job at Google allows him to have first-hand experience with cutting-edge AI technology, not only observing how it can disrupt the tech world but also contributing towards a future powered by AI.

He explains that currently, the entire industry is actively trying to understand what changes AI will bring to the market and how to leverage AI to gain a competitive advantage. For example, AI-driven marketing is a novel approach that applies AI simultaneously in several directions to provide a better customer experience and make the product more appealing to potential customers.

It is not the first time Jyotishman Sharma has witnessed a major shift in the market. From his previous experience at Google working on user Privacy in Google Ads, after Google announced the deprecation of third-party cookies from its Ads business, he recalls the impact of this announcement: “When the innovation & disruption of such scale comes to an industry, companies need to adapt quickly and look at completely novel ways of doing business ” He adds that working in the fields that represent innovation and fast-paced change is what inspires him to move forward.

Introducing AI technologies opens opportunities for creating personalized marketing campaigns which take individual preferences into account thus presenting the product in the most appealing way. Moreover, machine learning algorithms & AI can be applied to analyze and predict customer behavior to determine the most effective advertising strategies such as recognizing patterns that help better understand customer pain points, and then address those pain points with specific solutions.

Chatbots that are able to hold human-like conversations with clients promise new levels of customer support. While these fields are currently at the early stage of their development, there is no doubt more and more companies will adopt them in the near future, implementing them into various aspects of their operation.

Based on his experience of working on artificial intelligence at Google, Jyotishman Sharma comments on the impact of the technology in the following way: “It still has a lot of unknowns, which requires a constant search for new solutions, testing, and refining. For example, the output AI delivers in prone to what’s called ‘hallucinations’ – where AI generates content that may or may not be factual. It is important for us to be able to recognize it and ensure hallucinations occur only when we want such as in the case of Generative AI – creating images, stories etc.

However, it will eventually unlock new ways of solving problems, delivering better services, and delivering highly effective marketing campaigns.”

Risks and Benefits of Using AI Content

There is one more field of applied AI technology, which requires a separate discussion, namely, automated content generation. It can be (and already is) used to generate text and images for advertising, allowing businesses to lower the costs of campaigns while creating content targeted to specific media and audience segments. However, implementing AI into business processes may also have its pitfalls. For example, it still requires a good amount of review and proofreading by humans to ensure quality and integrity.

“The best results with using AI,” states Jyotishman Sharma, “is understanding where AI is most optimal, and where it needs to be complemented by traditional tech. I believe in the benefits that AI-powered tools can bring to customers, but it will also require thorough testing across a diverse array of scenarios.” He emphasizes that the industry needs to master tools and technologies that have not existed before. While regulations and standards continue to catch up with the disruptive changes in the market, it is up to businesses also to ensure the safe application of the new technologies such as by performing extensive testing, preserving safety & privacy, and ensuring that AI works as intended.

To achieve this, sharing research and expertise is extremely important. Moreover, he is also working on a book, “Mastering Resilience: Transforming Obstacles into Opportunities,” to summarize his insight about navigating complex problems both in his career and in his personal life.

The Challenges of the Developing Technology

The above comment from Jyotishman Sharma highlights not only the benefits of the emerging technology but also the challenges and disruptive changes it brings to the market. It poses new challenges to businesses, demanding the ability to constantly adapt to the changing environment, to move quickly, and to implement new solutions in a swift but secure way.

Consequently, it evokes new requirements for the experts working in the area, whether they deal with determining the overall business strategy, building a marketing campaign, or planning out a particular instance of advertising. Nowadays, they have to possess more technical skills and an understanding of the AI technology behind new solutions. In the coming years, the continuation of the trend may create more demand for experts with backgrounds in both business strategy and computer science.

Jyotishman describes his education as one of the major factors leading to his success, as it allowed him to combine knowledge and experience from the two fields and deliver on some big challenges in the world of marketing, business, and technology such as User Privacy, applying AI to solve customer problems, finding growth opportunities in the tech market, among others. Initially, he studied Computer Science Engineering at Manipal Institute of Technology, but then turned to studying business strategy to acquire an MBA.

“This combination of skills, combined with a continuous learning mindset, is what helped me immensely throughout my career, giving me an opportunity to quickly grasp the essence of new technologies and find business applications for them,” he explains, “In my opinion, the demand for professionals with similar skill sets, overlapping several fields of knowledge, will only grow in the future.”





