Artist Draws A Sketch of Taj Mahal From The Monuments Spelling, Internet Calls It Mind Blowing

Viral Video: In the viral video, we can see an artist drawing a sketch of the Taj Mahal based on the monument’s spelling. Check video here.

Viral Video Today: There is no dearth of talent in India. Our beloved country is filled with talents in every nook and corner. In the digital era, social media has become an excellent medium that provides us with a platform to showcase our unique skills. Now, a man has become an overnight social media sensation, thanks to his drawing talent. In the viral video, we can see an artist drawing a sketch of the Taj Mahal based on the monument’s spelling.

The viral video was shared on Instagram by Akdev, an artist with over 35,000 followers. “Taj Mahal naam se Taj Mahal drawing (Taj Mahal drawing from Taj Mahal’s name),” he wrote alongside the video.

In the short clip, you can see the artist standing in front of a small blackboard that has the word ‘Taj Mahal’ written on it. He then takes chalk and begins drawing a sketch of the monument by connecting the letters of the word. The entire process is both satisfying and fascinating to observe. The artist proudly poses with his drawing at the end of the video.

CAN YOU MAKE TAJ MAHAL SKETCH FROM ITS SPELLING? WATCH VIDEO HERE

Till now, the video has received over 1,756,100 likes. While the comment section was flooded with fire, love, heart emojis, and positive remarks. “super art’, wrote one user.”Wow… Fantastic drawing. Your thinking is outstanding,” added a second user. ‘Well done Keep Doing it,’ expressed a third user. A fourth user added,” Nice talented people.” “Mind blowing dude,” a fifth user commented.



