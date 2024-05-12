Home

Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Toppling His Govt, Asks AAP Workers To Keep Party Under Control

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy scam case, was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on Friday.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of toppling his government. While addressing the media, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor said that the saffron camp tried to break his party workers by luring and threatening them. “Neither they could topple our government, nor were they able to break our MLAs, nor were they able to dent our Punjab government. Their entire plan failed; on the contrary, the entire political narrative went against them,” Kejriwal said.

“I came to know that these people tried to break you by luring and threatening you. But you all stayed strong, for this, the party and the country also feel proud…I have come out for 21 days and have to go back again on the 2nd, so after that, you all have to keep the party under control because I understand that only the Aam Aadmi Party can now give the future of this country,” he further added.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says “…Neither they could topple our government, nor were they able to break our MLAs, nor were they able to dent our Punjab government. Their entire plan failed; on the contrary, the entire political narrative went against them. I came to know… pic.twitter.com/0cE41nEnZ5 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2024

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy scam case, was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on Friday.







