Arvind Kejriwal Has To Surrender On June 2, Interim Bail Not A Clean Chit From Supreme Court: Amit Shah

Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail after 40 days in judicial custody.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the Supreme Court’s interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal is not a clean chit. While addressing a press conference, the senior BJP leader further added that if Kejriwal thinks interim bail to him is a clean chit, then his “understanding of the law is at fault.”

“Arvind Kejriwal has been given interim bail for the election campaign. He prayed in front of the Supreme Court that his arrest was wrong, but the Supreme Court did not agree to it. He filed a bail petition which was also rejected,” Shah said

“The court has given only interim bail till June 1 and on June 2 he has to surrender in front of the agencies. If Arvind Kejriwal considers this as a clean chit, then his understanding of the law is weak,” the BJP leader added.

Modi Will Continue to Lead The Country Post-2024 Lok Sabha Polls: Shah To Kejriwal

Shah on Saturday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seeking votes for Shah as his successor due to the 75 years age ‘rule’ in the BJP, and told him that there was “no need for you to be happy” as Modi will continue to lead the country post-2024 Lok Sabha polls.

There was nothing written in the BJP’s constitution on any such age ceiling, and there was no confusion in the BJP over the matter, Shah told reporters at a press conference.

Shah’s comments came in response to Kejriwal’s remarks that Modi was seeking votes for the Union Home Minister to make him PM as the Prime Minister would turn 75 next year.

“I would like to tell Arvind Kejriwal and company and the whole Indi alliance, Modi becomes 75, there is no need for you to feel happy. It is not written anywhere in BJP’s constitution. Modi will complete the term and will continue to lead the country. There is no confusion in BJP on this,” Shah said in reply to a question on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader’s comments.







