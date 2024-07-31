NationalPolitics

Arvind Kejriwal Judicial Custody Extended by Delhi Court Till August 13 in Excise Scam

The court passed the order after the accused were produced before it on expiry of their judicial custody granted earlier.

New Delhi: A court has extended till August 13 the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja also extended the custody of BRS leader K Kavitha till then in the case.

The judge further extended the judicial custody of Sisodia and Kavitha in a related corruption case, being probed by the CBI, till August 9. The court passed the order after the accused were produced before it on expiry of their judicial custody granted earlier.

The court had on July 25 extended the judicial custody of Kejriwal in the money laundering case till July 31, while his custody in the corruption case was extended till August 8.

The Supreme Court had earlier granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the ED case. However, he continues to be lodged in Tihar jail here as he has not furnished the bail bond in the case.

The Delhi CM is in judicial custody in the CBI case.





