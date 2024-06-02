Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar After His Interim Bail Comes to End,

Home

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar After His 21-day Interim Bail Ends

Delhi Court had decided to send Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till June 5. The Court noted the ED recently moved an application seeking Judicial Custody of Arvind Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation with the excise policy case on March 21.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal surrendered before Tihar Jail authorities on Sunday after his interim bail ended. Before reaching Tihar Jail in the evening, Arvind Kejriwal addressed a meeting where he claimed that the exit polls, aired by different media houses on June 1, were ‘fake’.

“Exit polls for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections came out yesterday. Take it in writing, all these exit polls are fake. One exit poll gave 33 seats to BJP in Rajasthan whereas there are only 25 seats there,” Kejriwal said at the party office before his surrender.

“The real issue is why they had to do a fake exit poll three days before the day of counting. There are several theories regarding this; one of them is that they are trying to manipulate the machines (EVMs),” he added.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation with the excise policy case on March 21. The Supreme Court has granted the interim bail to him to campaign in the Lok Sabha Election which concluded on Saturday.

Arvind Kejriwal along with other prominent leaders of his party faces corruption charges over the implementation of a policy to liberalise sales of liquor in 2021. The policy was withdrawn amid an investigation which later resulted in imprisonment of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sajay Sing. Arvind Kejriwal is the third prominent leader of the party to be arrested in the case.







